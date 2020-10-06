Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This app provides you a large and fine collection of the public domain Books and Novels in English for everyone with multiple categories and morals. The App is fully functional without the internet. The user interface is very fast and responsive and can be used equally well even in flight mode.
Top categories are as follows:
Emma
Persuasion
Pride and Prejudice
Through the Looking-Glass
The Hunting of The Snark
A Tangled Tale
Northanger Abbey
Sense and Sensibility
Lady Susan
Mansfield Park
Great Expectations
Oliver Twist
A Tale of Two Cities
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Sylvie and Bruno
The Canterville Ghost
The Happy Prince and Other Tales
The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Inspirational Stories
Kidnapped
Treasure Island
The Adventures of Ferdinand Count Fathom
The Expedition of Humphry Clinker
The Adventures of Roderick Random
The Works
Just William
The Shakespeare Story-Book
The Complete Works
Beautiful Stories from Shakespeare
Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
The Prince and the Pauper
A Study in Scarlet
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
The Hound of the Baskervilles
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
A Tale of a Tub
Bouvard and Pcuchet
The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling
Queen Lucia
The Aesop for Children
English Fairy Tales
Grimms' Fairy Tales
The Fairy Tales of Charles Perrault
The Tales of Mother Goose
Thrust
My Life
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Metamorphosis
Dracula
Heart of Darkness
Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus
1000 Powerful Affirmations
A Girl of the Limberlost
First Love
Twenty Years After
Guns of the Gods
More than 100 of the most popular Novels and Books in English
Bookmark your favourite Novels and Books in English
Fast and responsive user interface with search capabilities
Share feature to easily send your favourite Novels and Books in English to your friends
App fully functional without the internet
All the story categories and their Novels and Books in English are beautifully organised.
Download now for free!