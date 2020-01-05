The new Novaguide.gr app brings to your Android device the ultimate TV Guide that you can customize based on your preferences, through advanced features like,
Personalised tv listings
Daily highlights for sports, movies, series, documentaries, kids, and lifestyle shows
Special tributes for new and upcoming series, talk shows
Coverage from the major showbiz events (Oscars, Golden Globes etc.)
Quick search of tv listings based on keywords
Sharing your favorite shows to friends n Facebook and Twitter
Quizzes with special prizes for our friends
With the new personalisation features you can
Create your profile to customize the TV listings just like you want to.
Choose your favorite channels and follow their listings
Select your favorite shows and activate notifications when they start.
We are always listening, so please send any comments and suggestions to mobile-apps@forthnet.gr.
