A mind blowing online multiplayer sci-fi space strategy game designed for everyone who who want to become galaxy hero!

Protect your base by shooting and battling the alien fleets in Stellar Empires: Nova Storm, a stellar strategy MMORPG and base building war game. Build your empire with other players from around the globe and plan an attack with your own space fleet! Develop your stellar empire and befriend empire allies to combat both aliens and human enemies. Do you have what it takes to claim the strongest Stellar Empire?

Stellar Empires: Nova Storm Features:

Simple Design: Every thing in the game is easy to understand and control.

Realistic Battles: Build your space military base, develop your spacecraft and assemble a mighty space fleet; Capture planets, and plunder resources as your power grows with your ambitions, conquests and killings.

Easy Play: Get Credits from Event easily.

Forge Alliances: You can forge your own alliance or join another alliance; solid cooperations bring benefits for everyone.

Global Server: Players around the world gather here and play as your friends or foes, presenting you with an extraordinary experience transcending the boundaries of cultures and languages.

Multiple Gameplay Styles: The game provides a variety of types of space battles such as PVPs, Alliance Wars, Throne Wars, Space Boss Battles and Alien Invasions, etc. Fight your way to victory!

Master Your Space Strategy: Develop new space technology and perfect your strategy! Find the best way to strike down your opponent in this top-notch mobile MMO sci-fi space strategy game!

HOW TO PLAY

You will save a struggling human base from alien attack and become its new Commander. Develop your stellar base, upgrade your buildings and research technology. Train a powerful stellar fleet of warships and plunder resources from other players, or collect resources found in the space. Join an alliance for protection, assistance and to engage in massive PVP stellar battles. Buy gift packs or complete tasks to earn items and rewards. Circumstances in battles and in-game tasks can change quickly, so items will be incredibly helpful to your survival!

An epic space war is waiting for you beyond the galaxy, Stellar Emperor!

Language Support:

English, Russian, German, Turkish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Malay, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese.

Follow us on Facebook to get news and updates:

https://www.facebook.com/ValkyrieGameStudio/

Are you having problems? Send an email to support@valkyrie-studio.com to contact us, or contact the Customer Service staff by tapping the Feedback button on start screen.