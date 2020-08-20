This is a simple Material Designed Application which provides the following services.

-- Speak all notifications which are coming to you phone.

-- You can customize the preferences to speak notifications on different phone states like when connected to headphone, enable speaking on speaker, system notifications etc.

-- You can also manage speaking notifications of particular app.

-- Another awesome functionality of this app is Reminder Speaker.

-- Here, you can set the date,time,snooze time and TEXT TO SPEECH.

-- The Audifier will remind you by speaking the text you set to speak.