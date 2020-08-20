Sign in to add and modify your software
This is a simple Material Designed Application which provides the following services.
-- Speak all notifications which are coming to you phone.
-- You can customize the preferences to speak notifications on different phone states like when connected to headphone, enable speaking on speaker, system notifications etc.
-- You can also manage speaking notifications of particular app.
-- Another awesome functionality of this app is Reminder Speaker.
-- Here, you can set the date,time,snooze time and TEXT TO SPEECH.
-- The Audifier will remind you by speaking the text you set to speak.