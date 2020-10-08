Join or Sign In

Note list - Notes & Reminders for Android

By Cubeactive Free

Developer's Description

By Cubeactive

With Note list you can quickly write notes, todo items and write down all your ideas and reminders. Use the folder structure to keep all your notes organized. Looking for a simple yet powerful material design notepad app for your Android device, Note list is it.

At home

Create tasks or reminders

Write your shopping list

Keep your own journal

Free functions

Easy to use - Large notepad for writing notes, optimized for phones and tablets

Organize notes - Store your notes in folders and archive folders.

Sync notes - Synchronize notes on multiple devices with Google Drive

Quick access - Add a shortcut to your home screen to quickly open the notepad editor to write new notes.

Reminders - Add reminders to notes and check completed tasks.

Backup/Restore - Keep your notes save by using the backup manager or automatically backup your notes with the synchronization function.

Calendar view - Note list a great note app and you can also use it to write down todo items.

Language support for: English, Dutch, German, Spanish, Italian.

Pro features

Note list and sticky notes widgets.

Bold, Italic, Underlined, Font color, Highlight color markup options.

App lock.

Thousands of users worldwide are using Note list as their favorite notes app every day, install and try it out yourself.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.18

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 4.18

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

