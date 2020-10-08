Sign in to add and modify your software
With Note list you can quickly write notes, todo items and write down all your ideas and reminders. Use the folder structure to keep all your notes organized. Looking for a simple yet powerful material design notepad app for your Android device, Note list is it.
At home
Create tasks or reminders
Write your shopping list
Keep your own journal
Free functions
Easy to use - Large notepad for writing notes, optimized for phones and tablets
Organize notes - Store your notes in folders and archive folders.
Sync notes - Synchronize notes on multiple devices with Google Drive
Quick access - Add a shortcut to your home screen to quickly open the notepad editor to write new notes.
Reminders - Add reminders to notes and check completed tasks.
Backup/Restore - Keep your notes save by using the backup manager or automatically backup your notes with the synchronization function.
Calendar view - Note list a great note app and you can also use it to write down todo items.
Language support for: English, Dutch, German, Spanish, Italian.
Pro features
Note list and sticky notes widgets.
Bold, Italic, Underlined, Font color, Highlight color markup options.
App lock.
Thousands of users worldwide are using Note list as their favorite notes app every day, install and try it out yourself.