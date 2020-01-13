Not Bored Games is packed with fun party games for family and friends! Act out clues against the clock in Charades, put your knowledge to the test in Name Four, or make your own fun with our handy Score Keeper.

Over 1,000 non-repeating charades clues

Over 200 Name Four topics covering film, sport, geography and more

Over 2000 potential answers provide hours fun

Handy Score Keeper and Timer for your own games

Perfect for Christmas Day, dinner parties or family games night!

Ad-free