Nostalgia.GBC (GBC Emulator) for Android

By Nostalgia Emulators Free

Developer's Description

By Nostalgia Emulators

NO GAMES ARE INCLUDED IN THE APP!

Nostalgia.GBC is a high quality GBC emulator based on the most up-to-date revision of the famous gambatte.

Features

- Modern, cool-looking & user friendly interface

- Highly customizable virtual controller! You can adjust the size and position of each button to suit your needs.

- Game progress saving and loading - 8 manual slots with screenshots & an autosave slot. Share save states among your devices via BT, mail, skype etc. directly from the app.

- Rewinding! Got killed by a bad guy? Never mind! Just rewind the game a couple of seconds back and try again!

- Turbo buttons & A+B button

- Hardware accelerated graphics utilizing OpenGL ES

- Hardware keyboard support

- Supports HID bluetooth gamepads (MOGA, 8bitdo etc.)

- Screenshots - easily capture an image of the game any time during gameplay

- Use special cheat codes to make GBC games even more fun!

- GB, GBC and ZIP file support

No ROMs are included in the application.

Place your ROMs (zipped or unzipped) anywhere on your SD card - Nostalgia.GBC will find them.

This is the lite version of Nostalgia.GBC. It is ad-supported and some features (manual progress saving/loading and game rewinding) are enabled only when ads are displayed (ie. when you are connected to the internet). We do not want to disturb you during gameplay - no ads will be displayed when a game is running.

If you like this app, consider purchasing the full version.

Nostalgia.GBC is GPLv3-licensed and you can download its source code here: http://goo.gl/FxU6Iq

Do not hesitate to send bug reports, suggestions or questions to our email.

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 2.0.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

