NO GAMES ARE INCLUDED IN THE APP!

Nostalgia.GBC is a high quality GBC emulator based on the most up-to-date revision of the famous gambatte.

Features

- Modern, cool-looking & user friendly interface

- Highly customizable virtual controller! You can adjust the size and position of each button to suit your needs.

- Game progress saving and loading - 8 manual slots with screenshots & an autosave slot. Share save states among your devices via BT, mail, skype etc. directly from the app.

- Rewinding! Got killed by a bad guy? Never mind! Just rewind the game a couple of seconds back and try again!

- Turbo buttons & A+B button

- Hardware accelerated graphics utilizing OpenGL ES

- Hardware keyboard support

- Supports HID bluetooth gamepads (MOGA, 8bitdo etc.)

- Screenshots - easily capture an image of the game any time during gameplay

- Use special cheat codes to make GBC games even more fun!

- GB, GBC and ZIP file support

No ROMs are included in the application.

Place your ROMs (zipped or unzipped) anywhere on your SD card - Nostalgia.GBC will find them.

This is the lite version of Nostalgia.GBC. It is ad-supported and some features (manual progress saving/loading and game rewinding) are enabled only when ads are displayed (ie. when you are connected to the internet). We do not want to disturb you during gameplay - no ads will be displayed when a game is running.

If you like this app, consider purchasing the full version.

Nostalgia.GBC is GPLv3-licensed and you can download its source code here: http://goo.gl/FxU6Iq

Do not hesitate to send bug reports, suggestions or questions to our email.