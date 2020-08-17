Nosson's Shul Pushkah makes giving easier and faster by bringing the tzedakah box to the 21st century. No need to find cash, bring your pushkah to shul, or fill out long online forms. Feeling charitable? Want to do a mitzvah? Weve got you covered. Make the world a bit brighter with just two taps of a finger. Simply select the amount you wish to give, add an optional note, and youre done.

GET STARTED FAST

Simply select an amount you wish to give, add an optional note, and youre done! You can add any major US credit or debit card to your account to make the process faster, or you can type it in each time you want to give.

SECURE

Nosson's Shul does not store any personal financial information. All transactions are processed through Stripe.coms credit card processing system so none of your personal payment information is seen by Nosson's Shul other than your name, email, amount, and last 4 digits of your card. You can also chose an added level of security to your account by enabling Touch ID or the Security PIN feature to make sure no unauthorized tzedakah is given.

Keep this pushkah in your pocket - 24/6.