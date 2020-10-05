This is a free app to use while playing Magic the Gathering with your friends! no ads!

This app covers:

--Life Counter

--Wins for session

--Losses for session

--Average Damage Dealt for session

--Energy Counters

--Color & tile customization (no mixed/gold yet!)

--Dice roller for both players

--Turn sound on/off

--Timed Game option is behind a $1.99 purchase right now.

--I'm testing to see if I get any support in this area or for the app outright =). This is a timer similar to chess that eventually I want to develop into my own type of rules for winning a session, kinda change up the pace of magic with some "house rules" themes if you will.

--no special phone permissions needed (stats are simply 1-session at the moment)

Future plans include:

--More players

--Poison Counter option

--visuals/color enhancements (finish glowing black text)

--Token Counters (wanting unique designs based on color)

--More statistics

--Customized names

--maybe more customized art if interested, more zombies!!

--Long-term external stats storage/retrieval on my website.

--(This is why I started this app. I was visiting Chicago, my buddy was brand new to in-person magic, we started kicking around ideas while looking at phone apps, and this long-term "vs." records is stuff we already do in other games)

--Further development of timed game strategies/rules

Thanks for checking out my first app!

Bug reporting, feedback, and support is greatly appreciated! Avg Damage is a rough estimate using the time it takes to update health, ie. super fast might skew it.

--legacy devices may experience some stuttering where graphics are moving, please report if unusable on your device.

Feedback - magic@nortonsoftware.com

More plans - besides more plans not listed for this app above, I also want to write an app for easy learning of magic, and am also writing games for both mobile and PC platforms, check them out at www.nortonsoftware.com if interested. Thanks everyone!

Disclaimer:

Magic: The Gathering is a trademark and property of Wizards of the Coast, Inc., a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc.

Wizards of the Coast, Magic: The Gathering, and their logos are trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the United States and other countries. 2009 Wizards. All Rights Reserved

Norton's Magic the Gathering App nor Norton Studios are affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by Wizards of the Coast LLC. This application may use the trademarks and other intellectual property of Wizards of the Coast LLC, which is permitted under Wizards' Fan Site Policy http://company.wizards.com/fancontentpolicy.

This is an unofficial app, thanks for checking it out!