The Northern Quest Resort & Casino app offers instant access to the Camas Club, your Camas Rewards benefits, and up-to-the-minute information on promotions and events happening at the Inland Northwests favorite resort destination.
Get exclusive "mobile-only" offers and promotions
Receive instant notifications and monthly offers in your secure mobile inbox
View your Comps and Points balances
Check into drawings while on property
Book a hotel room, spa appointment or dinner reservation
Contact your casino host via text, email or phone
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.