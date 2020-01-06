X

North Indian Wedding Bride Dress up & Makeover for Android

By fungame1836 Free

Developer's Description

prepare for a number of important brides related tasks such as a bridal dress up, makeup, and a makeover.

After that, help Indian girl to look more beautiful by selecting the best hairstyle from a lot of options, eye lenses, eyeshadow, lipstick and much more. Then choose the best Indian designer saree along with matching accessories like bangles, ornaments, ring and much more for wedding girls in this fashion salon game. Play and enjoy this latest salon game for girls and don't forget to share your makeover game experience with your friends and family members.

All our dress up games for girls are completely free items that will make for an enormous number of unique combinations in this Indian Wedding Bride Dress up & Makeover! Dozens of classy dresses, skirts (long and short), shoes, wedding veils, handbags, bouquets, and jewelry will let young fashionistas experiment with different bridal outfits for the top models and develop their artistic taste and fashion designer skills.

Style your perfect wedding look. Immerse yourself in a romantic and sweet wedding boutique.

Makeup yourself to be the most beautiful bride in the world!

Features:

-Just married couple game

-Indian Girl Arranged Marriage Game

-Love Marriage Game.

-Simple Indian Wedding.

-Wedding management

-Apply the unique eye mascara with different color options

-Princess Makeover Games

-Best Indian Wedding Dressup

-Indian Doll Makeup and Dressup Doll Salon

-Photoshoot for an Indian girl

-Top Beauty Salon

-romantic honeymoon

-Indian Girl Arrange Marriage games

-Royal wedding rituals

-Top Country Wedding Theme & Beauty Salon

-Indian Stylist Salon

-Royal Indian Princess salon & spa

It's a totally free game for girls and also boys!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.15

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.0.15

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
