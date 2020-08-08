The spirit of Karbala has continuously been kept alive with the tradition of Azadari followed by majalis, matam, marsya and most prominently nauha khwani. Keeping the traditions rejuvenated, this is a selfless effort by our team at solutionext. .

we will try to keep this app up to date with latest noha by famous noha khuans

Latest Nohay

Nohay 2018

Nohayy 2019

Disclaimer

We do not own or claim any of the Images and videos provided in this application all the images and videos provided in this application is available on public domains and the copyright of its respective owners. We are only organizing and presenting the content in a better and easy way for the convenience of user.