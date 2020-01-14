X

Noggin - Safety & Security for Android

By Noggin Free

Use this app to access Noggin, the worlds leading platform for integrated safety and security management. Noggin provides solutions for crisis and emergency management, public safety, environmental health and safety, physical security management, and business continuity. The platform provides all the information and tools needed to effectively manage incidents, threats, risks, hazards and compliance across any organization.

* This is not the Noggin OCA app. If you are looking for the OCA app, please search the store for Noggin OCA. *

Use this app to access your Noggin solution. You will need the domain of your Noggin site, plus your username and password. Dont have a Noggin site? Get one at www.noggin.io

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 2.1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
