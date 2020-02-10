A new version of the app has been released.

The details are as follows:

[Bug fixes]

Fixed the problem that GPS function can not be used on iOS 8 or later terminal.

Fixed various bugs within the app.

The standard-bearer in historical simulation gaming, Nobunagas Ambition, is available at last on iPhone and iPod touch. This title is a strategic historical simulation game set against the backdrop of the struggle for power played out by the mighty warlords of Warring States-era Japan. You will play as one of these warlords (daimyo), among them the revolutionary Nobunaga Oda, the Tiger of Kai Shingen Takeda, and the Dragon of Echigo Kenshin Uesugi, and fight for control of the 50 fiefdoms of ancient Japan, from Ezo in the north to Kyushu in the south.

Game Features

1. A return to the roots of the Nobunagas Ambition series.

The Nobunagas Ambition series has continued to evolve over the many years of its existence, but this title is its foundation, with its simple yet addictive game play and stylish presentation. The beautifully appropriate musical score is back, and the touch controls on the iPhone / iPod touch version make it easier to play than ever before.

2. A cast of unique characters.

This title features over 50 unique daimyo, each striving to control his own fief, and eventually to unify the land. Each player can find their favorite, and lead them to glory. Use the GPS feature within Japan to strengthen the Daimyo who controlled the fief you're currently in.

3. The twin pillars of domestic government and war.

To hire and train troops and prepare for war, you must procure funds through the development of commerce and agriculture in your fief. Timing is crucial when it comes to the right moment to launch a strike against another fiefachieving the perfect balance between development and militarism is the only way to unite the land. Learn the basics of strategy and warfare with the easy and intuitive tutorial.

4. New original features.

The iPhone / iPod touch version of the game contains new original features such as the ability to create your own daimyo, a game mode that allows you to extend your life infinitely, and the ability to play your own music playlists as background music in the game. Now you can create your very own vision of the Warring States-era that suits the way you want to play.