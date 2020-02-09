X

Noah's Ark AR for Android

By InteractiveAR1 Free

Developer's Description

INTRODUCING THE WORLD'S FIRST BIBLICAL AUGMENTED REALITY PUZZLE

A 3D animated holographic educational experience

WHAT IS AUGMENTED REALITY?

Augmented Reality is an exciting groundbreaking technology that creates a digitally enhanced view of the real world, connecting you with more meaningful content in your everyday life.Using a smartphone or tablet, Augmented Reality superimposes layers of digital information on the world around us with videos, photos, sounds and 3D animation.

HOW DOES IT WORK

Simply assemble the physical puzzle (available from www.enteractiveworld.com), download our App and then aim your smartphone or tablet at the finished puzzle.

YOU WILL BE AMAZED!

You will experience the Bible as never before. You will be immersed into a holographic 3D world, witnessing the story and sounds of the big flood during the biblical time of Noah. Now you can watch the entire story of Noah's Ark up-close and in 3D animation - thanks to an exciting cutting-edge Augmented Reality technology.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
