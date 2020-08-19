Welcome to the official No Regrets app! Check out all kinds of ideas and content for Christian men and men's leaders.

No Regrets Men's Ministries is an arm of Elmbrook Church that provides live-streaming of our annual men's conference, a comprehensive men's curriculum, leadership coaching, and a place for men's leaders to connect. Founded by Pastor Steve Sonderman in 1994, No Regrets serves churches across the world. You can follow Steve in a special section of this app called "Steve Talks".

The annual No Regrets Christian men's conference, on the first Saturday in February, seats 4000 men at Elmbrook and reaches more than 10,000 men at host sites scattered across North America. This new kind of conference technology makes it possible for churches of any size or location to reach more of their own men. This app includes free conference video platform messages and free audio breakout sessions that can be used over and over again in your men's ministry.

If you're looking for a small group Bible study for guys who have never experienced one before, the Beginning the Race six week conference followup study launches men into a discipleship lifestyle. With just six weekly lessons and some limited homework, this is the perfect study to get men ready for The No Regrets Study Series.

The No Regrets Study Series is not just another light-on-content men's small group study. This disciple making curriculum is designed to model, teach, and encourage practical application of biblical principles that build a foundation for living a godly life. Men learn what it means to be an authentic disciple of Christ, how to follow after Jesus, how to pray for others, encourage one-another, forgive one-another, and love one-another. They prepare to find their Kingdom purpose becoming empowered to serve as the "hands and feet" of Jesus at home, in church, on the job, and in the community where they live. The curriculum consists of (8) 8-week Bible studies that a typical small group of men complete together. There is Scripture memory, Bible study, supplemental assignments of audio and video messages, and accountability. There is also supplemental reading homework from some of the finest Christian authors. This app contains content that accompanies No Regrets Study Series lessons and is designed to provide a portable version of some of the curriculum homework assignments.

This app also contains a portable version of the No Regrets Leadership Training videos that help men's small group leaders to guide their groups well.

Recalibrate leadership summits are where pastors and lay leaders come together to strengthen each other's men's disciple making efforts. Solutions to some of the most challenging issues in men's discipleship are worked out through guided discussion and interaction with men's ministry experts from across the country. The blog content in this app supports ongoing learning and exploration.

Though much of the energy of No Regrets Men's Ministries appears to be spent on conferences and content, we love to work with churches, coaching pastors and men's leaders across the world. We hope that this app stimulates and gives you confidence to stay in the game. Each day, we pray that God would empower churches to reach their men. Our conferences provide a catalyst for the day-to-day work of discipleship. So, we consider ourselves as His workers reaching out to help where we can. Our partners in this ministry include the National Coalition of Ministries to Men, Man in the Mirror Ministries, and many other like-minded servant ministries. Please utilize this app and let us know if we can help you to ignite a Christian men's movement in your church.

For more information about No Regrets Men's Ministries, please visit www.menwithnoregrets.org and www.noregretsconference.org.

