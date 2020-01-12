X

No Man's Slime for Android

By Hot Lava Games Dev Free

Developer's Description

By Hot Lava Games Dev

Perhaps, everyone knows a toy slime. It is known for the fact that it can be crushed, bent and deformed as you like - the slime will endure everything.

And now imagine a slime the size of a PLANET! Imagine how many interesting opportunities you have! You can painlessly and without the pain of conscience deform the whole planet with its atmosphere and climate!

Launch a meteorite in the planet or just tap with your finger - see how the planet will change its shape.

But that's what is not in the usual slime toy, it's the Doomsday Device! And in this application is. Burn the planet, destroy the atmosphere, split and smash it into pieces!

There is choice of 9 planets of the solar system. Start with the one that most like it!

Feel the pleasure of a planetary scale!

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
