No Man's Rocket for Android

By JOL Studios Free

Developer's Description

By JOL Studios

Play as an astronaut and discover new galaxies with your spaceship.

* Dodge asteroids, meteors and space debris.

* Toon and colorful graphics.

* Climb the leaderboard and redeem your rewards.

* Activate shields and boosters.

* Shoot and disintegrate with your gigantic laser.

* Make swift maneuvers at the last second.

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/No-Mans-Rocket-104482341146185

Merch: https://teespring.com/it/stores/nomansrocket

Reach us: https://www.instagram.com/justonelinegame

Instagram: https://www.facebook.com/jolvideogame

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

