Play as an astronaut and discover new galaxies with your spaceship.
* Dodge asteroids, meteors and space debris.
* Toon and colorful graphics.
* Climb the leaderboard and redeem your rewards.
* Activate shields and boosters.
* Shoot and disintegrate with your gigantic laser.
* Make swift maneuvers at the last second.
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/No-Mans-Rocket-104482341146185
Merch: https://teespring.com/it/stores/nomansrocket
Reach us: https://www.instagram.com/justonelinegame
Instagram: https://www.facebook.com/jolvideogame