Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

No.1 Family - to love family for iOS

By ZHANYUN GUO Free

Developer's Description

By ZHANYUN GUO

The purpose of this App is to help people record family relationships and family growth stories, and to preserve these stories in the form of pictures, short videos, text and family yearbooks, to share with family members and future generations of the family.

No.1 Family is an app about family story , focusing on each family, by multi perspective record important events on the family.

- Record the creation time and member information of each family, as well as the important events and growth stories of family members at birth, school, work, retirement and other stages.

- Record the family relation. From the beginning of any member of the family, we can use this app to describe the relation between all members, include the grandparent, parent, uncle, aunt, children and grandchildren. The scope of family member includes not only their own family members but also spouse family members.

- Automatically send a reminder one week before, one day before and on the day of the family member's birthday and wedding anniversary.

- Automatically generate a family Yearbook.Designate any family member as the starting point, and automatically generate a family Yearbook consisting of family overview, family relation map, member information, memorabilia, elder viewpoints, children's stories and honor lists.

- Data import / export. All data are stored locally, personal exclusive mode, and data security is completely controlled by your own. Data collection and data sharing can be implemented using import / export.

Terms of use:http://myno1family.com/TermsOfUse.html

Privacy policyhttp://myno1family.com/PrivacyPolicy.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.4.1

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 2.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now