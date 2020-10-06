The purpose of this App is to help people record family relationships and family growth stories, and to preserve these stories in the form of pictures, short videos, text and family yearbooks, to share with family members and future generations of the family.

No.1 Family is an app about family story , focusing on each family, by multi perspective record important events on the family.

- Record the creation time and member information of each family, as well as the important events and growth stories of family members at birth, school, work, retirement and other stages.

- Record the family relation. From the beginning of any member of the family, we can use this app to describe the relation between all members, include the grandparent, parent, uncle, aunt, children and grandchildren. The scope of family member includes not only their own family members but also spouse family members.

- Automatically send a reminder one week before, one day before and on the day of the family member's birthday and wedding anniversary.

- Automatically generate a family Yearbook.Designate any family member as the starting point, and automatically generate a family Yearbook consisting of family overview, family relation map, member information, memorabilia, elder viewpoints, children's stories and honor lists.

- Data import / export. All data are stored locally, personal exclusive mode, and data security is completely controlled by your own. Data collection and data sharing can be implemented using import / export.

Terms of use:http://myno1family.com/TermsOfUse.html

Privacy policyhttp://myno1family.com/PrivacyPolicy.html