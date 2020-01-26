Nirow's automatic system and minimal design will provide the smoothest experience while filling you with recurring motivation to stay productive every day.

Nirow will connect and fetch data from 4 popular services: Apple Health, Location, Fitbit & RescueTime. Then, it will automatically update your goals and check your habits off when you are done.

The reason behind Nirows motive comes from our Founders vision:

I dont want people, before theyre tired of keeping the habit, are already tired of opening the app and checking that habit off - Peter.

We can see that vision very clearly in each core feature of NIrow:

1. AUTOMATIC TRACKING:

Nirow can track up to 40+ habits automatically, and endless manual habits. The free version lets you track as many habits as you wish.

Nirow is most useful to track health-related activities, from active ones (running, swimming, boxing) to static ones (sleeping). If you have a personal Health App, just connect it to Apple Health and all your statistics will be gathered in NIrow, too.

You can freely choose how to track your own habits, whether by the number of times you complete, the number of units you achieve, or by the location you visit. It will be tracked and logged right inside your pocket, at your permission, so you will not miss anything.

2. INSIGHTFUL & MOTIVATING GRAPHS:

Nirow provides our customers with super detailed, easy-to-understand charts, streaks, and progress. There is no better way to motivate yourself by looking at your productivity every now and then!.

The more graphs you have, the more opportunity for you to discover their relationships. For example: The number of gym time per week versus the rate of weight loss, or the hours of Facebook time before bed versus the hours of deep sleep...

Besides, there are other features that distinguishes it from traditional apps:

1. CALENDAR INTEGRATION

Users can now integrate Nirow with Apple Calendar. This helps them arrange habits and events to not overlap each other and have a true overview of what their days will look like.

2. NEW WAYS TO GROUP HABITS

Nirow provides 2 options to group habits: By habit status (completed/un-completed) & by Time of day (morning/afternoon/evening) with editable time range. Your habit list will be cleaner and more focused.

3. MULTIPLE & ACTIONABLE REMINDERS

Forget your habits? Nirow allows you to set multiple reminders to keep you productive throughout the day. You can check off, or even snooze that habit from the notification.

GET UNLIMITED ACCESS WITH PREMIUM

Monthly: $5.99/month

Bi-Anually: $3.25/month

Yearly: $2.92/month, one payment of $34.99 billed every 12 months

Nirow offers two auto-renewing subscription options to help you achieve mindfulness and breathe easier. Your subscription will automatically renew at the end of each term and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings, but refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when a subscription is purchased. These prices are for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

Nirow integrates 2 Apple Services: Health and Location. It will gather your health and location data to help you automatically track your goal in Nirow.

