Ninja fight is an action games. In this game, ninja will fights against lot of monsters, zombies, devil

This game will take you through series of classic levels, various enemies and boss battles with amazing experience of side scrolling platform games

In this fast paced ninja game,Your task is to fight against the monsters, zombies, kill the king of monsters, zombies, collecting more energy ball and items to get powerful weapons

* Features:

- 20+ bloody stages with various type of monster: zombie, beast & more

- Upgrade each character with unique attacks, weapons, special abilities

- Challenge yourself on tough battles against challenging bosses in 3 environmental zones

- Dress up your characters with 6 fantastic costumes

- Enjoy best gaming experience with high quality graphics, voyeuristic video effects and realistic sound effects

- Both HD/SD are supported

- Amazing graphics and sounds.

- Classic platform game style.

- Global leader board & achievement

- Excellent multiplier system

- 10+ zones: Forest, barrens, depth

- With 20+ Levels

- Different kind of enemies. Challenging boss fights

- True ninja experience

- Power-ups, utilities and more

- Tons of missions

- Fast pace and simple control

- Different kinds of weapons to attack

- Hundreds of weapons and Power Up!

- Achievement system to stimulate you game.

Let's download Ninja Fight to fight monsters, zombies now!