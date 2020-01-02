X

Ninja fight devil & monster for iOS

By TOWER OF HANOI SOFTWARE COMPANY LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By TOWER OF HANOI SOFTWARE COMPANY LIMITED

Ninja fight is an action games. In this game, ninja will fights against lot of monsters, zombies, devil

This game will take you through series of classic levels, various enemies and boss battles with amazing experience of side scrolling platform games

In this fast paced ninja game,Your task is to fight against the monsters, zombies, kill the king of monsters, zombies, collecting more energy ball and items to get powerful weapons

* Features:

- 20+ bloody stages with various type of monster: zombie, beast & more

- Upgrade each character with unique attacks, weapons, special abilities

- Challenge yourself on tough battles against challenging bosses in 3 environmental zones

- Dress up your characters with 6 fantastic costumes

- Enjoy best gaming experience with high quality graphics, voyeuristic video effects and realistic sound effects

- Both HD/SD are supported

- Amazing graphics and sounds.

- Classic platform game style.

- Global leader board & achievement

- Excellent multiplier system

- 10+ zones: Forest, barrens, depth

- With 20+ Levels

- Different kind of enemies. Challenging boss fights

- True ninja experience

- Power-ups, utilities and more

- Tons of missions

- Fast pace and simple control

- Different kinds of weapons to attack

- Hundreds of weapons and Power Up!

- Achievement system to stimulate you game.

Let's download Ninja Fight to fight monsters, zombies now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.1

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ROBLOX

Free
Explore an infinite variety of ultimate virtual 3D worlds powered by your imagination.
iOS
ROBLOX

Minecraft

$6.99
Put imagination and limitless resources to work in creator-built environments or mine deep into the world of sudden peril.
iOS
Minecraft

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

$6.99
The Call of Duty: Zombies phenomenon has risen back to life.Adapted from the best-selling console hit and built specifically for tablets and...
iOS
Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping