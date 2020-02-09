Bad ninjas are invading your homeland!

Smash all the chibi ninjas using your finger!

How to play:

- Tap chibi warriors to kill them.

- Do not kill the girls, you need to protect them from the enemies!

- Beware of the bosses, they have special abilities!

Challenge yourself and your friends to see who can defeat the most number of ninja warrior waves. Hordes of chibi enemies are waiting for you if you dare to come!

DISCLAIMER:

Ninja Smasher - Naruto & Friends is an unofficial fan application.

This app does not include any copyrighted material.