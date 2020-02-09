X

Ninja Smasher Naruto & Friends for iOS

By Canh Ngoc Dao Free

Developer's Description

By Canh Ngoc Dao

Bad ninjas are invading your homeland!

Smash all the chibi ninjas using your finger!

How to play:

- Tap chibi warriors to kill them.

- Do not kill the girls, you need to protect them from the enemies!

- Beware of the bosses, they have special abilities!

Challenge yourself and your friends to see who can defeat the most number of ninja warrior waves. Hordes of chibi enemies are waiting for you if you dare to come!

DISCLAIMER:

Ninja Smasher - Naruto & Friends is an unofficial fan application.

This app does not include any copyrighted material.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

