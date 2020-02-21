Nine Men's Morris is an abstract strategy board game for two players that emerged from the Roman Empire.

This app is designed for use by two humans playing against each other. It records your moves, checks for valid moves, and lets you know when someone has won. Otherwise it lets you get on with playing the game. You begin by placing the pieces on the board. White always starts and the players alternate. Whilst placing pieces the player whose turn it is taps the location where the piece is to be inserted. If a player forms a row of three (called a 'mill') along any of the lines marked on the board they are entitled to remove one of the opponents pieces. Pieces from a 'mill' can only be removed if there aren't any other pieces available. To remove a piece touch it. When all pieces have been placed on the board you can start to move them. A piece can be moved to a neighbouring empty location. Select a piece to move by touching it. It will then be displayed slightly larger than the other pieces. Select the destination and, if the move is allowed, the piece will be moved there. To deselect a piece without moving it just touch it again. The same rules for removing opponents pieces apply at this stage also. The game is over when one player has fewer than three pieces or cannot make a move.

You can undo or redo moves at any time.