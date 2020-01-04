X

Nine Men's Morris - Mills Game for Android

By Crazy Jelly Fish Free

Enjoy nine men's morris - Mills Game with many friends over the whole world.

Have a good time.

How to play:

Place alternately nine stones where you want them.

All nine stones placed to move to the next block by selecting one.

If the stone can move in any three blocks.

When his three stones in one line connecting the other can eliminate one stone.

When the other side of the stone more than two wins.

Compete with others and get the Amazing experience!

Nine Men's Morris Classic ! Be the Superstar among your friends.

Please leave us your valuable feedbacks & rating, will definitely update the game with the improvements & fix the issues you report.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.4

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
