Enjoy nine men's morris - Mills Game with many friends over the whole world.

Have a good time.

How to play:

Place alternately nine stones where you want them.

All nine stones placed to move to the next block by selecting one.

If the stone can move in any three blocks.

When his three stones in one line connecting the other can eliminate one stone.

When the other side of the stone more than two wins.

Compete with others and get the Amazing experience!

Nine Men's Morris Classic ! Be the Superstar among your friends.

