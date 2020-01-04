X

Nine Men's Morris Game for Android

Nine Men's Morris Game

Play Nine Men's Morris against the computer or against friends all over the world!. Want to improve your Nine Men's Morris strategy and can't find a challenging opponent? This game will allow you to compete against an unbeatable computer.

Nine Mens Morris is a classic board game.

Each of the two players has nine pieces,

which they put alternately on any free point of the game board.

How to play

Place alternately nine stones where you want them.

All nine stones placed to move to the next block by selecting one.

If the stone can move in any three blocks.

Nine Men's Morris Game is also known as Nine Men's Morris Multiplayer,Expert Nine Men's Morris game etc.

Note:

this game may require read/write external storage permission to store data.

What's new in version 1.0

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
