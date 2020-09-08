Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Nikola's Pigeon for iOS

By Fantastic Sprinkles $4.99

Developer's Description

By Fantastic Sprinkles

Nikola Tesla had a pigeon, that he _allegedly_ loved. This is that pigeon, in digital form, smack bang on your wrist.

This is a stand-alone watch app that currently supports:

- Open/lock doors

- Open/close trunk/boot

- Keyless Driving

- Homelink

- Climate control, turn it on, off set the temperature

- See charging stats and start/stop charging

- Supports metric/imperial units for temperature, range, etc. These are loaded based on the preferences you've set in your car

- Supports multiple cars for those of you lucky enough to have more than one!

- And finally, if you can't find your car you can firm press to honk the horn or flash your lights. Pro tip: don't try the horn in a garage, it's loud!

All this from your wrist, and made by people who use the app themselves every single day.

Note:

A Tesla Vehicle, and Tesla account are required to use this app. Your account details are stored in the built in secure Keychain on your watch. They are only transmitted to Tesla's servers for authentication purposes on first login and when your authentication token expires. This app contains no first or third party tracking whatsoever and relies on no third-party libraries. We take great care to respect your privacy and your data remains your data.

Disclaimer:

This app is not made or endorsed by Tesla

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 and watchOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now