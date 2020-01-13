You don't have to wait android 10 (Android Q) to be available on your device to use The Dark Mode feature

What is Dark Mode?

Dark Mode or Night Mode : allows you to apply a filter to the screen, minimizing eye strain and reducing the blue light emitted by your smartphone screen.

Benefits:

The advantages of Dark Mode are, it enhances visual ergonomics by reducing eye strain, facilitating screens to adjust according to current light conditions and providing comfort of use at night or in dark environments.

Why developers are implementing dark mode in there apps?

Nowadays many technology companies are implementing night mode in their apps :because it's becoming trendy.

List of apps that support Dark Mode:

* Google Keep

* Google Fit

* Google Pay

* Google Photos

* Instagram

* Google Chrome

* Google Play Store

* Deezer Music Player

* Whatsapp Messenger (Coming Soon)

And many many apps will support dark mode in 2020.

What this App Do?

This app help you to activate android night mode on devices that do not provide the night mode option in their system settings.

But this app will not work on all devices because some manufacturers disabled this option for their devices.

What if My Device is not supported?

You will not be able to download the app

You will get "Your device isn't compatible with this version" warning message.

No Root Permission required to use this app.