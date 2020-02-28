Latest & Breaking Nigeria News & Headlines Today at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get the latest Naija news including updates on sports, economy, education, banking, technology, entertainment and more. Individual news sections dedicated to top cities Lagos, Kano, Ibadan, Benin City, Port Harcourt and more will keep you informed about local happenings there.

Main features include:

* Latest Nigerian news now plus updates from Lagos, Kano, Ibadan, Benin City, Port Harcourt, Jos, Ilorin, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu and more

* Informative and interesting videos on Nigeria, including news & food topics

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news

Please note that this is the Pro version of the app featuring the following advantages vs the Free edition:

* No in-app ads

* Additional current news in Nigeria per section

* Notifications take you directly to the article

* Additional cities coverage including Zaria, Warri, Ikorodu, Maiduguri, Aba, Onitsha, Ife, Bauchi and more