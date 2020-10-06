Join or Sign In

Nicole Bunyan Squash & Fitness for Android

By BH App Development

Developer's Description

By BH App Development

Step-by-step programs for squash & fitness, designed by Nicole Bunyan (professional squash player WR#64, certified personal trainer, nutrition coach).

Includes:

- detailed programs (strength, cardio, on-court ghosting, plyometrics, speed, agility) and exercise tutorials/videos

- nutrition plans and tips

- mindset guidance

- accountability & feedback

Full Specifications

What's new in version Nicole Bunyan Squash &amp; Fitness 7.33.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version Nicole Bunyan Squash &amp; Fitness 7.33.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
