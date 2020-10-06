Sign in to add and modify your software
Step-by-step programs for squash & fitness, designed by Nicole Bunyan (professional squash player WR#64, certified personal trainer, nutrition coach).
Includes:
- detailed programs (strength, cardio, on-court ghosting, plyometrics, speed, agility) and exercise tutorials/videos
- nutrition plans and tips
- mindset guidance
- accountability & feedback