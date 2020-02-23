X

Nicki Minaj - Song Lyrics & More for Android

By AndroDani Free

Developer's Description

By AndroDani

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty (born December 8, 1982), known professionally as Nicki Minaj, is a Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and model. Born in Saint James, Port of Spain, and raised in Queens, New York City!

Your favorite rapper is here! Enjoy this app, here you'll find albums, song lyrics and photos from your favorite singer Nicki Minaj:

- Pink Friday

- The Pinkprint

- Queen

- Beam Me Up Scotty and more...

If you like our "Nicki Minaj - Song Lyrics & More" app, please comment, like and share with your friends!

You see anything wrong with the app, please let us know, we want to improve the app!

DISCLAIMER:

This app is unofficial from an existing artist, was created for Nicki Minaj fans to enjoy it.

Please, do not forget to comment, rate and share! Thanks!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping