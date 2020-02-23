Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty (born December 8, 1982), known professionally as Nicki Minaj, is a Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and model. Born in Saint James, Port of Spain, and raised in Queens, New York City!

Your favorite rapper is here! Enjoy this app, here you'll find albums, song lyrics and photos from your favorite singer Nicki Minaj:

- Pink Friday

- The Pinkprint

- Queen

- Beam Me Up Scotty and more...

If you like our "Nicki Minaj - Song Lyrics & More" app, please comment, like and share with your friends!

You see anything wrong with the app, please let us know, we want to improve the app!

DISCLAIMER:

This app is unofficial from an existing artist, was created for Nicki Minaj fans to enjoy it.

Please, do not forget to comment, rate and share! Thanks!