Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Nhinja Sushi & Wok for iOS

By Cambridge Media Ventures Free

Developer's Description

By Cambridge Media Ventures

OFFERS & MESSAGES

Get access to special offers and periodic challenges that will enable you to earn rewards upon completion.

STORE LOCATOR

You never know when you need to satisfy a craving! No matter where you are, you can use the Store Locator feature to get directions, call in, or view your distance from the closest Nhinja restaurant

ORDER AHEAD

- Dont want to wait while we make your grub? Order on the mobile app and well have it ready to pick up when you arrive.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now