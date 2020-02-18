football lover fans Neymar Jr No.10 Keyboard Theme 2020, here is the application for Theme Keyboard 2020 keyboard theme.

Neymar da Silva Santos Jnior, born 5 February 1992), commonly known as Neymar Jr. or simply Neymar, is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. He is widely considered as one of the best players in the world.

Neymar came into prominence at an early age at Santos, where he made his professional debut aged 17. He helped the club win two successive Campeonato Paulista championships, a Copa do Brasil, and the 2011 Copa Libertadores, with the latter being Santos' first since 1963. Neymar was twice named the South American Footballer of the Year, in 2011 and 2012, and soon relocated to Europe to join Barcelona. As part of Bara's attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Surez, he won the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League, and finished third for the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2015 for his performances. He then attained a domestic double in the 201516 season. In 2017, Neymar transferred from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in a move worth 222 million, making him the most expensive player ever. In France, he won two league titles, a Coupe de France, and a Coupe de la Ligue, which included a domestic treble and being voted Ligue 1 Player of the Year, in his debut season.Neymar's second season with PSG was heavily injury-riddled and marked by controversies.

