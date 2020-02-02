We present to you the most realistic game about off-road. Realistic car physics, dirt, rain, snow, fog this all you will find in the game.

Each level has different weather conditions, which makes driving an SUV more difficult, but at the same time, a realistic car suspension will please you.

If you have any difficulties to pass a hill, use low gear it will always help.

You can also explore the world in free mode where you will find exciting missions passing by which you will understand what real off-road is!

Features:

- Large selection of a variety of 4x4 SUVs and SUVs

- Ability to change the inclusion of the all-wheel drive (4x4) for each car

- Mud & Snow physics simulation

- Extreme cars: truck-monster, truck and SUV

- Different weather effects