X

Next Gen 4x4 Offroad Mud & Snow Simulation 2020 for Android

By SM Games & Apps Free

Developer's Description

By SM Games & Apps

We present to you the most realistic game about off-road. Realistic car physics, dirt, rain, snow, fog this all you will find in the game.

Each level has different weather conditions, which makes driving an SUV more difficult, but at the same time, a realistic car suspension will please you.

If you have any difficulties to pass a hill, use low gear it will always help.

You can also explore the world in free mode where you will find exciting missions passing by which you will understand what real off-road is!

Features:

- Large selection of a variety of 4x4 SUVs and SUVs

- Ability to change the inclusion of the all-wheel drive (4x4) for each car

- Mud & Snow physics simulation

- Extreme cars: truck-monster, truck and SUV

- Different weather effects

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.10

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 12
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Dr. Driving

Free
New. Dr. Driving 2 is released. Dr. Driving drives you crazy. Burn up the street with the fastest and most visually stunning driving game. Sign...
Android
Dr. Driving

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Free
Leave gravity in the dust with this intense mobile racer.
Android
Asphalt 8: Airborne

GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Free
Experience a true-to-life automotive journey featuring the most prestigious cars.
Android
GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Angry Birds Go

Free
Race as birds or pigs from the Angry Bird games.
Android
Angry Birds Go

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping