Newton's Laws of Motion for Android

By Wiki Kids Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Wiki Kids Limited

From this App you can learn :

Identify the types of forces that are encountered in day-to-day life.

Appreciate and apply Newton's first law of motion and explore its implications in daily life.

Distinguish between mass and weight with relevance to a physical entity.

Appreciate and apply Newton's second law and explore its implications related to everyday life.

Understand and distinguish clearly between static and dynamic equilibrium.

Explore Newton's third law using its practical applications as observed in daily life.

Understand the normal force and apply it in daily life.

Discuss friction, types of friction and apply them to get clarity about various concepts like magnetic levitation, etc.

More details please visit http://www.wonderwhizkids.com/

"Wonderwhizkids.com" hosts concept oriented content in Maths & Sciences

specially designed for K-8 to K-12 grades. "Wonderwhizkids (WWK) enables

students to enjoy learning with application oriented, visually rich

content which is simple and easy to understand. The content is aligned to

best practices of learning and teaching.

Students can develop strong basics, critical thinking and problem

solving skills to do well in school and beyond. Teachers can use WWK as a

reference material to be more creative in designing engaging learning

experiences. Parents also can actively participate in their child's

development through WWK".

This topic covers under Physics subject as a part of the Mechanics topic

and this topic contains following sub topics

Newton's Laws of Motion

Newton's first law of motion

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Static equilibrium

Newton's Third Law of Motion

Interpretation of second law and third law

Friction

Fluid friction

