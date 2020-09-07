Join or Sign In

Newton's Cradle Plus for iOS

By Nitrio $2.99

Developer's Description

By Nitrio

Newton's Cradle is a classic desk toy that makes a fun conversation piece and fits perfectly on a desktop or coffee table.

Beside Demonstrates Newton's Laws of Motion,These swinging balls will help you occupied for hours at work.

Features:

- Able to set background colour

- Able to set random colour on ball collision

- Able to show or hide ball collision count from start to stop

- Able to play or mute tick sound on ball collision

- Able to set the energy loss rate of Newton's cradle, which will affect how long it'll take to end

- Able to set the speed of Newton's cradle

- Simulate energy loss over time, from begining movement until stop

- Support both portrait and landscape orientations

Newton's cradle is a device that demonstrates conservation of momentum and energy using a series of swinging spheres. When one sphere at the end is lifted and released, it strikes the stationary spheres, transmitting a force through the stationary spheres that pushes the last sphere upward. It was so-named in 1967 by English actor Simon Prebble, in honor of his countryman and revolutionary physicist Isaac Newton.

Newton's cradle, also called a Newton's rocker or a ball clicker are often used as a relaxing diversion on the desk.

Newton's Cradle is a device that not only demonstrates a pendulum, but also shows the Laws of Conservation of Momentum and Energy. When one ball on the end is lifted and released, the resulting force travels through the line and pushes the last ball upward. Because it uses Newton's Laws, it was named after Sir Isaac Newton, English physicist, mathematician and astronomer, but was actually invented in 1967 by an English actor.

Each ball acts like an individual pendulum. At rest all the balls are touching. When you lift one of the end balls and let it hit the resting balls, only the ball at the other end moves, and the initial ball stops at rest.

*This is a universal app that work for both iPhone and iPad.

Thanks for your support and do visit nitrio.com for more apps for your iOS devices.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
