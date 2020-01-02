X

"News/Talk 101.5 WNWS-FM is Jackson, Tennessee's community radio stationwith local news, local talk, and local sports. With the News/Talk 101.5 app, you can connect to us like never before.

Just download and open your News/Talk 101.5 app to get a live feed of all the talk shows and interact with your favorite show hosts...plus read local news, weather, and sports anytime.

The best way to connect with Jackson and West Tennessee is with the new app for News/Talk 101.5 FM. "

Please note: This app features Nielsens proprietary measurement software, which may allow you to contribute to market research like Nielsen's TV Ratings. To learn more about Nielsens digital measurement products and your choices in regard to them, please visit http://www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

