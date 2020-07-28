Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Comprehensive and timely news coverage
News comes from major local online news sites, currently have
The Star, Malaysiakini, Free Malaysia Today, New Straits Times, Malay Mail, The Edge Markets, and The Sun Daily, will keep on increase the sources
Category includes headlines, nation, word, business, lifestyle, sports and others
Update every 30 minutes to help you stay up-to-date on Malaysia news
Simple and easy to use interface design
Minimalist style and material design while maintaining stability and smoothness
Easy navigation, swipe left and right to read the next news or next image
Click on the image to open the image browser with gesture control zoom and drag
Support for portrait mode (mobile phone), landscape mode (tablet)
Minimum advertising that does not affect reading
Various features enhance the user experience
Data Saver mode - When there is no WiFi, only load news in plain text, to save data usage, and user can click to load the image.
Dark theme- reduce eye strain, reduce power usage and makes reading easier in low-light environment
Simply way to share news and open the source website
This app will continue to be maintained and updated, please help to feedback the errors you have encountered for faster fixes and improvements.
If you feel that this app is helpful to you, leave a good comment.