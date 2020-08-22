Newlife is a decentralised computing platform enabling a seamless flow of content, data and feedback loops between content creators and AI producers. When you start your new life, your mind gets wired to a network of contemporary artists, designers and cultural influencers in order to shape the cultures of tomorrow, today !

The Newlife app operates as a social network connecting contemporary art and underground fashion magazines, designers, brands and artists with their audiences, while compensating all the users for their taste data.

The DeepTouch, a new gesture for a new experience

Touch+hold your screen based on the intensity of your appreciation

DeepTouch is a new responsive gesture that connects creators through a continuous flow of art, design, and culture.

Forget about following, touch+ hold your screen intuitively to magnetize who and what you love into an AI-customised feed.

Organically encounter one another with Radar, video chat, and messaging.

Cultivate your creative bandwidth

The new life psychotechnology expands your artistic and curatorial horizons, mapping new neuronal circuits while you flow.

When the Nuvi machine learning algorithm networks you into relevant clusters of influence and action, your personal tastes today become the trends of tomorrow.

Get paid for your creative throughput

By producing and responding to content through the app, your interactions garner real-world value through fair and transparent algorithms.

You can monetise your taste data anonymously and help solve redundancy and waste throughout the creative industry, contributing to more agile systems globally.

DeepTouch

DeepTouch is the universal gesture of the Newlife app. You can navigate the app and rate content by tapping and holding your phone on the zones you care about.

Newcoin

Newcoin is a smart currency designed to empower cultural producers on a global scale and serve as an instrument for radical social and cultural transformation to benefit horizontally structured creative communities.

Nodes

Nodes are units of computing performing storage and machine learning algorithms to enhance the distribiution of creative content. Owning a node is the equivalent of owning a fraction of the Newlife computing platform.

Wallet

Wallet is where you can visualise your current Newcoin balance and the history of transactions performed while using the app. You can top-up your wallet by contributing to the app.

Network

Network is the list of users who entered the new life platform using your invite link. Users within your Network are tied to your account for life and you are entitled to referral commissions based their economic activity.

The app is designed for contemporary fashion and arts connoisseurs and visionaries with an interest for brands and personalities such as Y/Project, Farfetch, SSENSE, Ottolinger, Telfar, Eckhaus Latta, Yeezy, Dazed, i-D Magazine, 032c , Gucci, Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, Damien Hirst, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Spike Art Magazine , Prada , Marfa Journal, Elon Musk, Contemporary Art , Kanye West, Harley Weir , Wales Bonner , Mowalola, Prada , Art & Design , Another Magazine , Central Saint Martins , Hood By Air , Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios, Anne Sofie Madsen, Project Native Informant, 10 Corso Como, Dover Street Market, 032c, Gagosian, Tate Modern, V&A Museum, Margiela , John Galliano, Central Saint Martins , Vaquera, Royal Academy of Fine Arts , Opening Ceremony, Rick Owens, Isamaya Ffrench, Moncler , Spike Art Magazine , Kaleidoscope Magazine, Artforum, E-Flux.

Read more about our terms and conditions here:

Terms Of Service - https://info.newlife.ai/post/183184529686/terms-of-service

Privacy Policy - https://info.newlife.ai/post/183185156436/privacy-policy