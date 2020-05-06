Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Makes your Instagram more special - easily adjust the blank and position, changing the background color.
Auto extracting colors in your photo and you can select it as background color - the background color that looks best is in the photo.
You can upload the pictures of long ratio (such as 16:9, 9:16, 3:4, 4:3, 3:2, 2:3) without being cut and losing picture's quality.