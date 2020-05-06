X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

NewBorder for Instagram - Border for Photo & Video for Android

By Ssht Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Ssht Studio

Makes your Instagram more special - easily adjust the blank and position, changing the background color.

Auto extracting colors in your photo and you can select it as background color - the background color that looks best is in the photo.

You can upload the pictures of long ratio (such as 16:9, 9:16, 3:4, 4:3, 3:2, 2:3) without being cut and losing picture's quality.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.0

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor