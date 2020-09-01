Join or Sign In

New idea live tv MOVIES & series Info for Android

By SpeakerchatBotlive Free

Developer's Description

By SpeakerchatBotlive

idea movies and tv's guide helps you retrieves list of movies that are currently showing in theaters, new releases opening this week or upcoming new movies soon to be in theaters. Movie info such as synopsis, casts, movie trailer.

idea tv for pc or for a mobile is an app that lets you discover fantastic movies, documentaries and TV shows with minimal effort. TV Thop recommendations and search app to get all infos about your favorite new upcoming movies .You can also find out what the best rated movies by year or genre or what the most downloaded movies are today With so many genres, When you need movie recommendations or you're wondering what to watch next ,Suggest movies and TV shows which is all you need .

Features

- Easy to use interface

- 720p & 1080p High Definition Blu-ray Quality Videos

- Save Favourite Movies

- No Registration

Our app "TV idea tv movies & channels " is not for streaming movies or downloading content.

thank you !!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
