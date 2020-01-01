New Year is coming. Find out how many days, hours, minutes and seconds are left before the New Year. The countdown timer works in 5 modes - in days, hours, minutes, seconds or full mode. 10 different backgrounds are available. Share it with your friends on social networks or keep a beautiful value for memory.

Bonus: Predictive Balls. Choose a ball and find out what awaits you next year. Predictions are comic and are not a guide to action.