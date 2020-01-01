X

New Year's Countdown! for iOS

By General Scripting $0.99

Developer's Description

By General Scripting

Stop wasting money on underwhelming general purpose countdown apps and get the real deal:

* 12 beautiful background images to choose from

* Countdown tailored to new year

* Beautifully designed views for when only days, hours, minutes, and seconds are left

* Special effect for the last 10 seconds and when the counter hits "0"

* No annoying sound distracting you from celebrating

The New Year's page remains for one hour after midnight, then next year's countdown starts.

What's new in version 1.2

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires tvOS 11.1 or later. Apple TV.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
