New Year's Countdown 2020 for iOS

By Simon Kirchner Free

Developer's Description

By Simon Kirchner

Soon it will be time again! The new year 2020 is coming and we can't wait to finally welcome it.

This little app always shows you exactly how long it will be until 2020.

Also, you can just share the countdown with your friends and you can rejoice together.

Whether you're dining with family, celebrating with friends or sitting in front of the TV while Dinner for One is running, our countdown app is always with you and tells you how long you have to wait!

We wish you a happy new year and all the best for the year 2020!

What's new in version 2.0.1

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

