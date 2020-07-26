Join or Sign In

New Week Wishes & Blessings - weekend wishes for Android

By Merizek Works Free

Developer's Description

By Merizek Works

Make every new week blessed and happy for the special ones in your life. Send them good week wishes and blessed week messages, you can share these happy new week wishes messages by using our media button easily. Theyll be thankful for it! We realize that sometimes because of our daily tasks and engagements with our careers, businesses, academics, and other works; we may not have time enough as to compose wonderful text message(s) to share with friends and well wishers before welcoming the New Week. So, we felt the need to compile and save these Weekly text messages in this App for easy sharing with friends and loved ones. We created this App not for the money. Not for the fame. Not for the recognition. But for the pure joy of creating something useful and sharing it. We acknowledge other composers of these great messages.

Features of this New Week Messaging App

It is bundled with powerful tools for easy navigation and sharing across all messaging apps in your phone.

New week prayer wishes for loved ones

Weekly inspirational wish messages for friends and loved ones

Family and relatives wishes and prayer

Weekly wishes for friends.

Weekly wishes for lovers which include boys & girls

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

