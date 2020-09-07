Sign in to add and modify your software
Sticker Maker for WhatsApp and Personal WhatsApp sticker maker - Make own stickers
Discover millions of funny WhatsApp stickers and create your own stickers.
- Explore millions of funny stickers and use them in your chats and status
- Create stickers from your photos with new Auto Cut technology
- Easily export your stickers to WhatsApp (WAStickerApps)
- Share your sticker packs with friends through custom links
Features
Free Sticker Maker and Sticker Creator for WhatsApp
Support both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business
Make your personal sticker to be more outstanding
Have fun with your friends with meme sticker maker
Crop the portrait or object with hand free, circle or square easily
Lots of Emoji and decorations like hats, glasses, love hearts etc
Holiday and birthday decorations to make holiday stickers
Add text to your stickers with customized colors and fonts
Draw on the stickers
No limits for the sticker packs, You can make lots of personalized stickers
Easy to add stickers created to WhatsApp and use them in the chat
NewStickers - Meme and Sticker Maker & WAStickerApps is a dedicated sticker maker and sticker creator for WhatsApp. With easy steps, you can make a lot of personalized stickers. It is compatible with WhatsApp and very easy to add the created stickers to WhatsApp.
Make your own stickers from your or your friends photo. More related with yourself and make your stickers more special and outstanding. Make your own emoji to express yourself more easily.
Make custom stickers to tell the feeling and stories. Have more fun with friends in chat. Easy to celebrate every happy moments and holidays.
Try - Sticker Maker & Video Status for WhatApp - including more than 10k sticker packs and thousands of video status! TV Shows & Movies, Celebrities & Models, Animals, Sports, Anime, Funny memes, Beautiful illustrations & Graphics, Lyrics, Quotes, Typo, Emojis and so on!
A different way to prompt your feelings via best stickers
You can choose from various packs containing funny, incredible, ridiculous and very entertaining stickers to send to your family and friends. All of these awesome looking stickers are in high definition quality and are very light on your mobile.
Guidance To Add WAStickersApp in your App
Install and open the app
Find your beloveds stickers pack
Easy to click on add button
Hurray!! Your stickers have been added to chat
we suggestion stickers for a chat so you can pick the one you resembling greatest
Best collection of emojis and free stickers available anywhere.
Most pretty variety of emoticons to add.
An exclusive collection of love stickers.
Beautiful and awesome couple chat stickers
Absolutely Free download sticker app and add in your social media app
Most of the sticker packs are user generated. If you believe that content infringes your copyright, please send us an e-mail: solve.apps.cs@gmail.com
Notes
1This App is not affiliated with WhatsApp. It is a tool to create WhatsApp stickers.
2The Telegram stickers in this app are published with permission from Telegram, obtained at stickers@telegram.org