If you are a true fan of New Orleans Basketball, you must have installed this APP to be aware of everything that happens in the world of New Orleans Basketball.

We have the best news, videos and the most updated LIVESCORE so you do not miss anything from New Orleans Basketball.

For more information or suggestions: sportsxapps@gmail.com

SportsX are not affiliated with the New Orleans Pelicans, the NBA, or any of the news providers shown within this application. All news content, trademarks, logos, etc. are the sole property of its respective owners, publishers, and authors.