Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

New NetFlix Guide Free - Streaming Movies & Series for Android

By Asiya Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Asiya Apps

This app is a free guide for streaming of NetFlix content. NetFlix content includes NetFlix movies,series,TV shows and documentaries. This application was developed for users who had adequate knowledge about the NetFlix service.Netflix Guide app will definitely help those users.

Netflix guide gives a brief knowledge about signing up and subscribing to NetFlix service.Many users has questions related to subscription of NetFlix and their plans.

This latest version Guide for Netflix has amount number of advises

The application also provides the platforms on which NetFlix can be hosted.The NetFlix is already built in Smart Tvs. The app will let you know how to use it and how to stream NetFlix on tv, mobile and laptop/computer.The best tips and tricks to use NetFlix for both the old and new users is listed. users can use this app online as well as offline.

Note:- This app don't have any connection with official NetFlix service.

We do not host any link or streams. Tips for Free guide for netflix is not official application for beginning users of netflix. It's a kind of fan apps that want to help users to reach the maximum benefits from software they are using.

Please do not refer to this one as an alternative version or sub-version of the software.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.27

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.27

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now