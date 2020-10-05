Join or Sign In

New NTS Clerk Guide Urdu Latest : MCQs & GK Latest for Android

By AppsBit Free

Developer's Description

By AppsBit

NTS Guide App is the best app for NTS test preparation.

NTS test preparation Book gives you an insight on how to prepare for this NTS, GAT test and prepare for nts interview as well. This app is also helpful for NTS AJK, NTS entry test, bts, pts, wapda test, nts iq, driver test, educators pedagogy.

NTS is also known as National Testing Service in Pakistan. The main and important aim of NTS to provide credible and trustworthy assessment performance system for Pakistani students at different levels. Basically, NTS is providing high quality educational services for educational testing as well as assessment mechanisms. Moreover, NTS provides different services for arranging numerous tests. These tests are arranged by educational experts and professional that is related to different fields. NTS test consists of three main types of tests such as NAT, GAT and GEE. Now we would like to explain these types of tests briefly.

This NTS Clerk Guide Urdu App Is For Recruitment of Clerical Staff in Gov/Private Sector.

Now You Can Share Any Page With Your Friends and family on any social media plat form.

So What are you waiting for. Just download this amazing application and start your NTS test preparation Now.Hope this App will help you a lot.

This Best NTS Application Is Free Of Coast.

This App covers NTS Test Types:

Process Server(Civil & Sessions Courts)

Jounior Clerk

Jounior Auditor

Stenographer

Data Entry Operator

Assistant

Driver

Fire Leader

Personal Assistant (PA)

Typist

Naib Qasid and Other Post too.

Features:

Pinch To Zoom Option.

Easy To Use Interface.

Page Sharing Option.

Download This NTS Clerk Guide Urdu For Free and Share With Friends Who Are going For NTS Test.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
