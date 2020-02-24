X

Welcome to the official New Life Assembly app for New Life Assembly in Wrightstown, NJ. With the New Life Assembly app you can:

- Listen to our recent sermons and download any sermon for offline listening later. Sermons can also be shared through social media or by email.

- Use our interactive sermon notes to follow along with the message and to also take notes of your own. You can touch any section of the notes to take a personal note, and a symbol will appear once you save the note to indicate a note exists there. After the sermon is finished you can email the notes to yourself and your personal notes will appear inline where you took them.

- Stay up to date with what is going on at New Life Assembly with our in-app calendar. With the calendar you can get more information about events or add an event to your device calendar with the touch of a button.

- From the Connect section you can send a New Life Assembly branded email invite, fill out a Connect Card, view our Newsletter, or access our social media and website.

