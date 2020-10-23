Sign in to add and modify your software
New Cinema let you discover thousands of movies that are as of now showing in theaters, new opening this week or upcoming movies to the theaters.
Watch Your Favorite Movies & TV Series in HD quality now, via 'New Cinema 2020' android application, and enjoy the latest movie news, reviews, upcoming movie trailers, and schedules. Movie niche, gender - TOP lists, random movie selector, and many more features.
This New Cinema app is the fastest, easiest way to find and discover TV show, box office movies on your device. Find here all kind of movie box categories: Action Adventure, Horror, Crime, Romance, Comedy, Fantasy, History, Mystery, Drama, Musical, War, Science fiction and more. You can also sort your movies list by Popular Movies, Top Rated Movies, Now Playing in cinema box theaters and more.
FEATURES:
Full HD Quality movies
No registration required
Super quick search (Smart Search)
Fast streaming
Subtitle Caption
Update everyday
Add to favorite
Show history
Support all devices and version OS
Easy to use interface
Material design (UI)
Attractive interface
Save hd movies in your favorite list
It's is Cinema Apk, Popcorn-Time, 123Movies, Soap2Day, PutLocker, AZMovies, SolarMovies, GoStream, MovieStars all in one app
DISCLAIMER:
New Cinema app is not for streaming movies or downloading content. App uses only The Movie Database API for information but is not endorsed or certified by The Movie Database.
TMDB Api Terms of Service: https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use. These services are licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0
New Cinema app does not show movies directly or not allow its download movie. Our application follows the "fair use" guidelines by US law, if you feel there is a direct copyright or trademark violation that does not follow within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us directly.